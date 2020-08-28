Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Minneapolis Friday evening.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded at about 5:50 p.m. to the 2400 block of 1st Avenue South on a report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived at the scene and located an adult man in critical condition.
The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with life threatening injuries. There is no current update on his condition.
Authorities said the suspect fled from the scene prior to officer’s arrival. An investigation is underway.
No further information is provided at this time, check back with WCCO for updates.
