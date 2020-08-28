MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Regulators are going to keep an extra close eye on Minnesota’s bars and restaurants over the next couple weeks to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says upped enforcement starts Friday.

“We know that when establishments and customers don’t follow the guidance we see outbreaks, and we continue to see spread in our communities,” Kris Ehresmann, with the Minnesota Department of Health’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Division, said. “We know that most establishments are following federal and state guidelines, but it is really hard for them to compete or even to explain to their customers when they are following the guidelines where there are other establishments who are not in compliance.”

This comes after a spike in complaints from customers and workers about COVID-19 rules not being followed. State officials say they know most places are following the rules.

The extra enforcement will last a few weeks. It will include random checks and checking up on businesses people complained about.

Places breaking the rules could be fined or even shut down.