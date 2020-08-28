MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to extend Mayor Jacob Frey’s emergency powers through the weekend, allowing him to issue more nightly curfews if he deems it necessary.
So far, no curfews have been set for the weekend, and at a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz said that no curfew would be enforced Friday evening.
The mayor declared a state of emergency Wednesday night, when misinformation about a man’s suicide on Nicollet Mall led to widespread rioting and looting in downtown Minneapolis. The declaration allowed him to issue a curfews for Wednesday and Thursday night.
The powers would have expired Saturday morning, 72 hours after Frey declared the state of emergency. The mayor told the city council that he hopes he doesn’t need to issue any more curfews, but asked for an extension of the emergency powers to avoid a special city council meeting.
