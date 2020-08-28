MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a week of heat and humidity, a taste of fall is in store for the weekend.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak has declared Saturday a #Top10WxDay. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with sunny skies and light winds. Dew points will be comfortable, not nearly as muggy as the last several days.
“It’s going to feel a little bit like fall as we start Saturday morning and Sunday morning,” Augustyniak said.
The change in weather will come after a wet and humid Friday. Early morning storms brought rain to much of Minnesota, and some communities experienced severe wind gusts. Yet the rainclouds are expected to clear out by noontime. Highs will be in the 80s.
Later in the afternoon, another front will sweep across Minnesota, bringing isolated showers. However, the front will clear out the humidity, setting the stage for a refreshing Saturday morning.
As for Sunday, the temperatures look to be in the upper 70s, with a bit more cloud-cover than Saturday.
The pleasant weather, with highs around average for this time of year, will continue through the start of the workweek.
