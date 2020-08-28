Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting that left several injured in north Minneapolis Friday evening.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded just before 7 p.m. to the report of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 2400 block of Irving Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers located four adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance.
There is no current update on their conditions, but the victims are expected to survive.
Authorities say the suspects fled the scene prior to officer arrival. An investigation is underway.
