MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The second night curfew has expired in Minneapolis, and there were no outbreaks of looting.

More than 1,000 law enforcement officers — from police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers — were in the streets of downtown Minneapolis overnight. Alongside them were an additional 400 National Guard members.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 49 arrests were made overnight, mostly for curfew violations. While several knives were confiscated, there were no reports of injuries.

Officials told WCCO that troopers were being lenient on arrests for those violating curfew, which went into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. The troopers would ask for identification first, and then ask where people were going, as some were on their way home from work.

Also helping was the group MAD DADS of Minneapolis. They acted as an intermediate between the community and police, helping people to get on buses and go home.

“Our goal is to keep the calm and the peace like we have today and the last month,” said Coy Lehn, of MAD DADS. “We’re also here tonight in presence to help people understand that there is a curfew people need to abide.”

The situation was much more calm relative to Wednesday night, when widespread looting broke out following the spread of misinformation about a man’s suicide on Nicollet Mall.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued the second curfew after upwards of 20 buildings and businesses in downtown Minneapolis were damaged and looted Wednesday night. The damage was mostly along Nicollet Mall.

The looting erupted after police say a Black man suspected in a homicide earlier Wednesday shot himself near the Target store on Nicollet Mall. A rumor spread that policed had fatally shot the man, sparking riots.

Police released video of the man’s suicide on social media, but it didn’t appear to curb the violence. That video was later taken down.

Community leaders say that episode highlighted the Black community’s deep mistrust of Minneapolis police, particularly in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In response to the looting, Frey declared a state of emergency, and Gov. Tim Walz used emergency powers to activate the National Guard.

More than 100 people were arrested Wednesday night. Most of those booked into jail were from the Twin Cities.

The cost of the damage remains unknown. For perspective, one liquor store owner told WCCO that he lost half a million dollars in Wednesday night’s looting.