MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have launched a social justice content series with the players to help drive conversations.
Ryan Tanke, chief operating officer for the Timberwolves and Lynx, says the organization launched the player-driven YouTube series, Voices, this week, to look at social injustice, racial equality and other issues facing the community.
Tanke says the first episode was a hit, as it brought an overwhelming amount of support from the community.
“I think we all have to get comfortable with what was maybe once uncomfortable – but we also want to help create conversation and education for those that that maybe aren’t supportive of our athletes, using their voices and just ask that everybody be open minded when they go into those conversations,” Tanke said.
The organization will continue its social justice initiatives.
The NBA and its players have established a coalition to focus on a broad range of issues, including civic engagement.
The Wolves and Lynx are announcing a voter registration initiative next week.
