MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence traveled to northern Minnesota today, urging voters to re-elect President Donald Trump in November.

Pence spoke in Duluth’s port this afternoon, where the mayors of six Iron Range cities endorsed Trump for president. Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe presented the letter, which was also signed by the mayors of Two Harbors, Chisolm, Eveleth, Ely and Babbitt.

In his speech, Pence focused on jobs and the economy, Minnesota’s impact on fighting COVID-19, and touched on the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed.

“Now I don’t have to tell you people in Minnesota, there’s no excuse for what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis and justice will be served, but there’s also no excuse for the rioting and violence and looting that has followed,” Pence said.

In response to Pence’s visit, Minnesota DFL party leaders held a digital news conference on Zoom, saying no amount of visits can change how Trump administration policies have impacted Minnesotans.

Pence’s trip comes a day after President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president, while on the south lawn of the White House. In his speech, Trump defended his record, and slammed the unrest that has rocked the nation.

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s campaign issued a response to Pence’s visit: “Minnesotans who tuned into the Republican convention heard an endless parade of divisive rhetoric and fear-mongering — but no strategy for getting control of a pandemic that has infected more than 72,000 Minnesotans and left too many without a job. President Trump and Vice President Pence, unable to make an affirmative case for their re-election, are now trying to change the subject and distract from their record of failing Minnesota and the country at a moment when many of our communities are hurting. “