MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence will head to Duluth according to the Trump Campaign.
He’ll be speaking at the Clure Public Marine Terminal at 12:30 p.m., to promote President Trump’s America First agenda.
Anyone can go to the event, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.
The visit spurred a response from the Alliance for a Better Minnesota Federal PAC, who said that “Trump refuses to take responsibility for anything – from his failed coronavirus response to the division and violence that is happening on his watch. Minnesotans have had enough of Trump’s failed leadership.”
