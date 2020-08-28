CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Duluth News, Election 2020, Local TV, Mike Pence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence will head to Duluth according to the Trump Campaign.

He’ll be speaking at the Clure Public Marine Terminal at 12:30 p.m., to promote President Trump’s America First agenda.

Anyone can go to the event, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

The visit spurred a response from the Alliance for a Better Minnesota Federal PAC, who said that “Trump refuses to take responsibility for anything – from his failed coronavirus response to the division and violence that is happening on his watch. Minnesotans have had enough of Trump’s failed leadership.”

Comments