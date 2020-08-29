MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a coalition of 22 states, territories, and local agencies in suing the Trump Administration – challenging unlawful changes to federal environmental laws enacted over 50 years ago.
On July 15, 2020, the Trump Administration’s Council on Environmental Quality announced a final rule upending the requirement that federal agencies review and assess the impact of their actions on the environment and public health.
Ultimately, this allows agencies to take actions without considering the impact it will have on climate change, vulnerable communities, water and air quality and endangered wildlife.
In addition, the final rule limits public participation in the review process, robbing communities of the opportunity to have their voices heard on actions that are likely to have adverse impacts on their environment and health.
In the lawsuit, the coalition argues that the final rule “abandons informed decision making, public participation, and environmental and public health protections in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).”
Enacted in 1969, NEPA changed environmental oversight in the U.S. by requiring federal agencies to consider whether a project would affect the quality of the environment and would allow the public the right of review and input.
“My job is to protect Minnesotans, especially the most vulnerable, when the federal government won’t,” Attorney General Ellison said. “Once again, the Trump Administration is deliberately making it harder for Minnesotans to live with dignity and respect, and to make their voices heard on environmental decisions that concern their health and wellbeing.”
A copy of the lawsuit is available here.
You must log in to post a comment.