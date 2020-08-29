Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis Police officer was not injured after the squad car he was driving was struck by another vehicle and rolled over.
The officer was headed to a personal injury accident when the crash happened, which was near the vicinity of University and Lowry Avenues Northeast Saturday morning.
The officer was wearing a seat belt.
Police spokesperson John Elder said that the people who were in vehicle that struck the squad car were also not injured.
A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.
