MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search continues Sunday for a missing child on the Mississippi River after a reported water emergency Saturday evening.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, local authorities responded to a 911 call at about 6:20 p.m. of a missing 6-year-old boy in the Mississippi River near Boom Island in Minneapolis.
Authorities say the child was part of a group of five children taken to the park to ride bikes. Some of the children were wading in the water when three of the children got too close to a drop-off and started to struggle.
The group was supervised by two adults. One of the adults was able to pull two of the three children from the water.
Witnesses say they saw the boy go under the water, but did not resurface.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and Minneapolis Fire Department continue to search the area with divers.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO for updates.
