MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 934 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and two more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 75,189, with 66,916 no longer needing isolation.
In hospitals, 315 people currently need treatment, with two more ICU hospitalizations since Saturday. More than 6,450 have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
The state’s death toll is now 1,816. Of those who have died, 1,338 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
Testing is now at 1,478,432 overall in the state. Nearly 17,500 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
