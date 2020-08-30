(CBS Sports) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for multiple draft picks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Specifically, Minnesota will be sending a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick to Jacksonville. That conditional pick can turn into a fourth-round selection if Ngakoue goes to the Pro Bowl and can go as high as a third-rounder if Ngakoue is a Pro Bowler and the Vikings win the Super Bowl.

This deal has been a long time coming for Ngakoue, who has been banging the drum for a trade out of Jacksonville. He was vocal about that request on social media and has been holding out of training camp to press the club to ship him out of town. Things initially fell apart between the Jags and Ngakoue when former executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin broke off contract negotiations with the defensive end’s camp back in July 2019. From there, the discontent seemingly grew.

Now, Ngakoue is getting his wish, but the Jaguars are sending him away for less than they reportedly wanted to receive. ESPN reported in April that Jacksonville was seeking a first-round pick “and then some” for Ngakoue. While a second-rounder and a likely Day 3 pick is a solid return, it falls well short of that asking price.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old Ngakoue earlier this offseason, though he has yet to sign it, which he will do in order to complete the deal. Because he did not sign the tender prior to the July 15 deadline, Ngakoue must play the 2020 season under the tag, which will pay him $17.8 million for 2020. Schefter has reported, however, that Ngakoue will restructure his one-year deal with the Vikings to create more cap space.

