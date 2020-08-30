Jaguars Agree To Trade Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Yannick Ngakoue To Vikings For Draft Picks, Per ReportThe Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for multiple draft picks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tigers Rout Twins In 1st Game Of Saturday Doubleheader, 8-2Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Detroit has won five of its last seven.

Crystal Dangerfield Scores 20+ Once Again As Lynx Best Dream, 88-79The game was the first of three in the WNBA bubble Friday after play was postponed the previous two days following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.

Minnesota Vikings End Stadium Practice With Statement For Social JusticeThe Vikings took their first steps on the artificial turf Friday afternoon since the end of the last regular season. Once the scrimmage was finished, coach Mike Zimmer and a few players addressed the media about the team's initiatives to pursue social justice.