Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a man is dead after an overnight shooting.

According to police, officers responded to numerous ShotSpotter activations around 12:05 a.m. Sunday to the area of 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North. There, officers found an adult man dead inside a vehicle on that block.

Investigators are canvassing the area. The identity of the victim, along with the nature of death, will be released at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation.

