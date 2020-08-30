Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a man is dead after an overnight shooting.
According to police, officers responded to numerous ShotSpotter activations around 12:05 a.m. Sunday to the area of 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North. There, officers found an adult man dead inside a vehicle on that block.
Investigators are canvassing the area. The identity of the victim, along with the nature of death, will be released at a later time.
The incident remains under investigation.
