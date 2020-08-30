Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Minneapolis Sunday.
Few details were immediately available, but police said it happened on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue.
Police said the victim was found inside a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. The victim was a man believed to be in his 40s.
Officers tried lifesaving measures, as did paramedics soon after. The man was taken to North Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Police did not have any information on a possible suspect.
Police say this is likely the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year. There were 48 throughout all of 2019.
