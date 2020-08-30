MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that they have arrested a person who they believe is connected with a Lino Lakes homicide that happened last week.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a father reported arriving at his Lino Lakes home that afternoon, on the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive, to find two people fleeing his front door. Inside, he found his adult son with grave injuries.
Emergency crews responded and tried to help the son. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Late Friday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 22-year-old Karl Mitchel Henderson.
Authorities put a call out for a dark gray GMC Terrain SUV with no front license plate and a black grill. On Sunday, they updated that they’d taken a person into custody.
That person has not yet been identified, pending questioning from detectives.
The case remains under investigation by the Lino Lakes Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
