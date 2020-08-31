MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly two days of searching, the body of a 6-year-old boy was pulled Monday morning from the Mississippi River.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the boy’s body was recovered around 11 a.m. near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, about a half mile from where he was reported missing over the weekend. The child’s name has yet to be released.
The boy went missing Saturday evening at Boom Island. He and two other children were wading in the water when they got too close to the drop off and began to struggle.
One of the two adults watching the children, who were at the park as part of a group, rushed into the water to help. However, the adult was only able to save two of the children from the river. The 6-year-old boy did not resurface.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and the Minneapolis Fire Department searched for the child, sending divers into the river. Also helping in the 40-hour search were the Department of Natural Resources and the Minneapolis Police Department.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the child’s family.
