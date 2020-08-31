Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants gardeners and anglers to be on the lookout for jumping worms.
The earthworm, which gets its name because of the way it squirms when disturbed, is invasive to the area, and is a threat to gardens and forests because it eats the roots of plants.
The DNR says the worms are mainly found in the Twin Cities and Rochester areas. They are also bad for fishing bait because they break apart easily.
Anyone who comes across them are urged to contact the DNR.
