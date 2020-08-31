MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Monday it will postpone all competition until January 2021.
The update comes a month after the league announced that it was moving a number of its fall sports to the spring season, including football.
This latest decision will push competition in golf and tennis back to the second halves of their split-season schedules, while the basketball, hockey, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving competition seasons are now planning to begin in January.
Officials say the delay in competition will give institutions, staff and students additional time to adjust to new safety protocols on campus in the COVID-19 era.
All MIAC teams will maintain the ability to practice, train and conduct other athletic-related activities throughout the academic year.
The MIAC will release schedules for all postponed seasons in the coming months.
