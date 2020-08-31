Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcyclist Monday afternoon in Minneapolis’ 14th traffic-related fatality of the year, according to police.
Investigators say the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 50s, was walking against a traffic signal from Bryant Avenue North across Olson Memorial Highway at about 4:34 p.m. when they were hit by an eastbound motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, is said to have tried to avoid the pedestrian.
Police says it is unlikely the motorcyclist will face any criminal charges at this point in the investigation.
