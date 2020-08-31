Comments
Title: Photographer/Editor/Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Take bold, creative ideas to both big and small screens.
- Creatively concept, shoot, produce and edit content that will move our audience to action.
- Work with Promotion and Web departments to coordinate and execute production for both television and social media.
- Other station promotional and sales projects as needed.
- 3-4+ years of experience shooting, producing and editing content.
- Visual storyteller with exceptional photographic skills.
- Intimate understanding of social media platforms and trends.
- Mastery of non-linear editing.
- Innovative, team player.
- Ability to shoot with multiple camera platforms
- 2+ years of experience in long-form social media content
- Comfortably skilled in After Effect, Illustrator and Photoshop
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
