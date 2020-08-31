MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a person has died after diving into shallow water on Bone Lake.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 7 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim receiving care from first responders on scene.
Deputies learned that the male victim was swimming with family members on Eagle Island when the individual dove into approximately two feet of water and may have struck the lake bottom. The individual did not regain consciousness.
Family members who witnessed the accident were able to load the individual onto another pontoon and bring him to shore. The victim was brought to the Amery Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the individual will be released at a later time. The incident remains under investigation.
