MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say two people were seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 9:10 p.m. to a home on 83rd Street, approximately 10 miles south of Hillman, Minnesota in Lakin Township.
Officials say a 38-year-old South St. Pual man was driving an ATV when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, ejecting two of his passengers.
The passengers, a 56-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman of Milaca, Minnesota were both seriously injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
