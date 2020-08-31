Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County say a 30-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 1:45 a.m. to County Road #16 and Peoria Road in Pequot Lakes.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a female, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, had been ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the car.
The victim, identified as Lorn Mercedes Lund of Pine River, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say Lund was traveling eastbound on CR #16 when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the parking lot of a roofing business.
The crash remains under investigation.
