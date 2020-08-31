Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A state trooper whose death led to a change in how Minnesotans drive is being honored Monday.
Corporal Ted Foss was hit and killed by a passing vehicle in 2000 during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 in Winona. After his passing, advocates — including his mother — fought to make the “Move Over” law a reality.
The law requires drivers, when possible, to stay more than one lane away from stopped vehicles with flashing lights.
On Monday, the Minnesota State Patrol unveiled a new highway memorial sign in honor of Foss.
In addition to the dedication, motorists will see increased “Move Over” law enforcement by troopers on Minnesota roads. So far this year, there have been 739 Move Over citations statewide.
