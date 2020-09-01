MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities taxi driver is recovering after his passengers attacked him from his back seat Tuesday afternoon — and it was all captured on camera.
The manager of Blue and White Taxi says one of his drivers was giving a ride near 34th Street and Humboldt Avenue North in Minneapolis.
The video shows four people in the back seat suddenly burst through the partition. One starts choking the driver, two others run around to the driver’s door, and the other tries grabbing the camera.
The driver appears to hit the gas, and rear-end the car in front of him. The passengers take off, but one comes back and hits the driver in the face.
The company’s manager says this is the third time a driver has been attacked in just the last week.
