MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities institution has bitten the dust amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of Butcher & The Boar says the Hennepin Avenue restaurant had closed, effective immediately.
Owner Doug Van Winkle says that employees were notified of the closure Monday night. He said multiple factors were in play in the decision to close the restaurant.
“Just too much against us … pandemic, social unrest and crime, high costs of operating in downtown, no additional federal aid,” Van Winkle told WCCO’s Jason DeRusha.
The restaurant had opened last month for takeout and patio service, along with beer garden guests, but it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.
“Even with all of the space we have, we were only doing roughly 30% of prior year revenue. The event business totally dried up, which was 25% of our business,” he said.
The restaurant has a second location in South Carolina, which Van Winkle said would remain open.
