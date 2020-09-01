Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Clearwater woman.
Jeanette Ozuna, 27, was last seen in St. Cloud with her group home visiting the library. Police say Ozuna left on her own and hasn’t been seen since.
Ozuna stands at 4 feet and 11 inches and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she has a history of walking away from group homes and they are concerned for her welfare.
Ozuna is believed to be in the Twin Cities area. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320)-251-1200.
