MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old Hermantown man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Lino Lakes homicide that happened last Thursday.
Nicholas Walter Zielinski has been charged by formal complaint, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Karl Mitchel Henderson, 22, was found dead at a Lino Lakes home on the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Thursday afternoon. Henderson’s father arrived at the home to find two people in the kitchen, the complaint says — one man and one woman. He asked them what they were doing in the house, and the man told him, “Your son stole on me,” and “I’ll take you out, too.”
The two left and drove away in their black SUV. The man then found his son downstairs, gravely wounded after being shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews responded and tried to help Henderson. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 9-millimeter handgun was found on the floor near Henderson. Forensic testing found DNA matching Zielinski on the firearm.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office updated that they’d taken a person into custody, and on Tuesday they announced formal charges against Zielinski. The victim’s father identified him in a photo lineup.
The maximum sentence upon conviction would be 40 years in prison.
