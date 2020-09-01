MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud say a woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.
According to police, officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to the intersection of University Drive South and 7th Avenue South.
There, officials say a small SUV, driven by a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman, was traveling westbound in the 600 block of University Drive when she struck an 81-year-old pedestrian. Officials say the woman began to enter the roadway at University drive at which time she was struck.
The driver stopped and remained on scene while bystanders and first responders provided medical attention to the victim. The 81-year-old, identified as Khadija Ahmed Hussein of St. Cloud, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where she died several hours later.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.
