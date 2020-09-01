MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Service workers and kitchen staff at Surly Brewing’s popular Minneapolis beer hall are moving to unionize, citing concerns over health and pay.
In a statement Monday, a group calling themselves Unite Surly Workers informed their management at the beer hall and connected pizzeria of their intent to unionize.
“In a time of uncertainty, our demands include open conversations and mutual transparency,” the statement said. “As dedicated employees, we deserve a say in changes that affect our compensation, health insurance, and employment.”
The group is seeking to unionize as part of Unite Here Local 17, a Twin Cities group that represents about 6,000 workers in hotels, restaurants and convention centers.
In response to the announcement, Surly Brewing tweeted a statement saying that they’re working to determine the “next steps in the process.”
Unite Surly Workers says the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issues workers are facing. Since the outbreak, they say that management has misled them about the distribution of a new service charge and the availability of benefits to employees returning to work following the indoor dining shutdown.
The Surly service workers are not alone in their push to unionize during the pandemic. Workers at Tattersall Distilling and Spyhouse Coffee have also organized.
