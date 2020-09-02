MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say they have taken a 14-year-old boy into custody in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday night, the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.
The shooting happened less than two hours later on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street. Officers responded to the scene at about 6 p.m., where they found a man inside a pickup truck who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators someone was seen running from the area after the shooting. A perimeter was set up, and a suspect was located and taken in for questioning.
On Wednesday, Police said the suspect is a 14-year-old boy, who is currently being held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.
The homicide victim’s identity has not been released. It was one of two separate shootings reported in St. Paul Tuesday night.
You must log in to post a comment.