MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery spree which took place on July 28 in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Daijon Lewis Miles is charged with three counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Miles is accused of using force, violence, and fear of injury to commit three armed robberies across the Twin Cities, including one gas station and two liquor stores. He was arrested on Aug. 27.
The attorney’s office says the Hobbs Act, which was passed in 1946, “allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce.”
The case was brought as part of the Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force, a multi-agency effort which investigates cases involving gun violence across the metro area.
