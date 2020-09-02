'If I Die, I Die:' Kirk Cousins Says He's Not Concerned About Getting COVID-19“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are, but for me personally...I would say that I’m going to go about my daily life if I get it. I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival of the fittest kind of an approach and just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out.”