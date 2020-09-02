Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — So many books and movies are about falling in love and getting married. But a new study shows 50% of single people are not interested in a committed romantic relationship or even dating.
The study was conducted by the Pew Research Center and focused on almost 5,000 American adults.
The results found that when it comes to women’s responses, 65% said they have experienced at least one of six harassing behaviors from someone they were dating.
At the same time, singles said they don’t feel a lot of pressure from society or their own social circles to find a partner.
