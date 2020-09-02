Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials confirmed Wednesday what may be the first COVID-19 death linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the patient was in their 60s and had been hospitalized in intensive care.
The individual attended the annual motorcycle rally in South Dakota last month. The 10-day event drew an estimated 400,000 people.
More than 250 other coronavirus cases are reportedly linked to the rally.
This a developing story. Check back for more.
