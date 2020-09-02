MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- HealthPartners announced Wednesday that it is involved in clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University.
The trials, which are being led by AstraZeneca, are happening at about 100 different sites throughout the U.S., Peru and Chile, but the HealthPartners trial is the only one happening in Minnesota, the company said.
“This research compliments our other efforts to advance COVID-19 testing, treatment and care and is an important part of our mission to improve health and well-being,” HealthPartners president and CEO Andrea Walsh said.
Researchers said they are focusing on recruiting people who have health conditions that would make them “more likely to develop severe forms of COVID-19,” such as heart-related issues or diabetes.
They’re focusing on people who are at least 18 and who have an increased risk of contracting the virus, such as first-responders, health care workers, and those in the food service or food production industries.
For more information on enrolling in the vaccine trial, click here.
