MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police chase in the north metro Tuesday night ended with a stolen car slamming into a home’s living room and hitting the homeowner.
The Crystal Police Department says the crash happened in the nearby city of New Hope, on the 3200 block of Independence Avenue North. The department says officers were chasing the vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. and the driver fled.
Emergency crews brought the homeowner to a nearby hospital. The victim was treated for minor injuries and he’s expected to be released from the hospital soon.
The driver was arrested. Crystal police say the suspect has several felony warrants for auto theft.
The crash is being reconstructed by the Minnesota State Patrol and is under investigation by the New Hope Police Department.
