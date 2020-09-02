MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he’s not concerned about the prospect of contracting COVID-19.

“Even if I die, I die,” he said on the Spotify podcast 10 Questions. “I have peace about that.”

When asked by host Kyle Brandt where he falls on a 10-point scale of COVID-19 concern — from 1 being “masks are stupid” to 10 being indefinite quarantine — Cousins got down to the decimals.

“I’m not going to call anyone stupid for the trouble it could get me in, but I’m about a .000001,” he said on the episode, which was released Wednesday.

Cousins elaborated: “I want to respect what other people’s concerns are, but for me personally — if you’re just talking ‘no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you get it’ — I would say that I’m going to go about my daily life if I get it. I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival of the fittest kind of an approach and just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out.”

As for wearing masks, he says he does so just to be respectful to other people, adding that it has nothing to do with his personal thoughts on the virus or whether they’re effective. He said whatever adjustments need to be made to have a season he’s willing to back.

“We’ve just got to factor in our audience and the situation, but they’re talking about wearing face shields. I don’t know how we’re going to breathe at practice if we’re doing that, but at the same time, if that’s the protocol and we have to abide by that to have a season, we’ve got to find a way to make it work,” he said.

Also discussed in the hour-long conversation, which did not exclusively focus on the coronavirus, was how different people in the Vikings organization view the threat of the disease, or the prospect of a player getting sick and infecting others.

“I think within the building there’s going to be a dichotomy of people who couldn’t care less about the virus … and then you get people on the other side of the spectrum, who every second of every day, they are consumed by fear about it,” Cousins said.

In July, the 32-year-old athlete tweeted that he wanted to play this season amid the pandemic as long as precautions were in place. Still, he said on the podcast that starting training camp this year was somewhat uncomfortable because it wasn’t quite clear what players were signing up for.

Since January, all I’ve wanted to do is get back on the field and play the game I love, but I also want to protect my family and my teammates. #WeWantToPlay but health and safety has to come first let’s not play things by ear, let’s be certain. — kirkcousins8 (@KirkCousins8) July 19, 2020

The Vikings’ regular season is slated to start on Sept. 13 with a home game against the Green Bay Packers. There will be no fans in the indoor Minneapolis stadium, per COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier this year, Cousins said that playing games without fans would be a “breath of fresh air,” not too dissimilar to practice.

In March, Cousins signed a two-year contract extension with the Vikings worth $66 million.