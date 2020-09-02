CBS, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions today announced that Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen have been added to the superstar lineup of artists for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, and will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House stage. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville, Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00 PM live ET/delayed PT only on CBS, and available to stream on demand and on CBS All Access. More exciting performances, unique collaborations and surprising moments will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brown will perform his current single “Worldwide Beautiful”; Bryan will perform his 25th #1 hit “One Margarita”; Church will perform his latest single “Stick That in Your Country Song”; Dan + Shay will perform their current single “I Should Probably Go to Bed”; Florida Georgia Line will perform their 17th #1 hit, “I Love My Country”; Guyton will perform her critically acclaimed song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”; and Wallen will perform his multi-week #1 hit “Whiskey Glasses.”

For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, artists performing at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes. Artists at the Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw.

For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. Tune in for the 55th ACM Awards on CBS coming September 16th at 8:00 PM live ET/delayed PT