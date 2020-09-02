MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crosby police are asking for help to locate two teenage girls who separately went missing.
Abigail Paige Ryan, 13 was last seen leaving Crosby-Ironton High School Wednesday morning. She stands 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 128 pounds, and has blue eyes and blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a photo of an Asian man eating noodles, black leggings and a black hoodie that was tied around her waist.
Amber Lauren Ogle, 16, may be in the Aitkin area, according to authorities. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing shorts or black stretch-type pants
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Crosby Police Department at 218-546-5137, or the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.
