Kowalski’s Nutritionist Sue Moores shared this Cereal Smoothie recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Cereal Smoothie
- 1 cup of your favorite cereal
- 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy, such as almond or oat)
- 1 banana, frozen
- Honey, cinnamon and/or vanilla to taste
Place all the ingredients in a blender or food processor. Mix until smooth.
Note: If you wish to boost the protein, add 2 tablespoons of non-fat dry milk powder or another mild tasting protein powder.
