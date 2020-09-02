MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man accused of making a false Mall of America bomb threat has pleaded guilty.
Vincent Togbe Konney, 62, of Richfield entered the plea in federal court Wednesday.
According to court documents, on Aug. 13, 2018, Konney wrote a letter falsely accusing his wife of being part of a plot to bomb the Mall of America.
Officials say Konney sent the letter to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services under a fake name. The act was in retaliation against his wife who was in the naturalization process at the time.
In the letter, Konney claimed that he overheard two women discussing the plot while riding a bus. Konney then went on to attest that one woman had accidentally dropped her Social Security Card and her Permanent Resident Card.
Officials say Konney enclosed a photocopy of his wife’s real Permanent Resident Card and urged the government to halt a “terroristic threat” by deporting his wife.
No sentencing date was immediately scheduled.
You must log in to post a comment.