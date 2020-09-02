Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old man is recovering after being stuck in a grain bin for hours Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that James Schlichting, of Royalton, was sunk up to his neck in grain. Deputies got the call shortly after 4 p.m. and responded to the grain bin on Nature Road in Bellevue Township.
The extraction took about two hours. Crews tied a rope around Schlichting’s arm and provided oxygen to him as first responders worked to free him.
Emergency crews took Schlichting to St. Cloud Hospital. He was treated and released.
Bellevue Township is located about 30 miles north of St. Cloud.
