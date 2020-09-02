MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol released video Wednesday from a dramatic rescue in the Boundary Waters.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the department was contacted around 6 p.m. on a report of a missing person. The 911 caller reported his hunting partner was lost and that he was unable to find him.
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was dispatched and flew in with the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service beaver. Several other searchers entered the area by boat and began hiking the trails.
At approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter located the man 1.5 miles due west of Clark Lake on Battle Lake.
Minnesota State Patrol pilots and St. Louis County first responders worked together to locate and rescue a lost camper in the Boundary Waters on Monday.
MSP flight responded to Clark Lake in response to a report of a camper who was missing for several hours. pic.twitter.com/J7eEhiMBt5
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) September 2, 2020
Officials say they were able to spot the lost camper’s fire. The individual had no injuries and was found in good health. The search party waited until morning to fly him out of there.
You must log in to post a comment.