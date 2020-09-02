MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Surly Brewing announced Wednesday they will be closing their beer hall indefinitely on Nov. 2.
Over the past months, the beer hall had undergone changes to comply with COVID-19 health and safety regulations. They had opened a patio space on their field and tables inside for their guests. But the company soon came to realize the intent of a large gathering space like the brew hall did not mix well with the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, revenues for the company have plummeted 82% compared to the previous year. If the beer hall were to remain open, Surly said they would lose another three quarters of a million dollars in the winter.
The announcement comes just days after service workers at the company declared their intent to unionize. However the company has said their employees’ statement did not impact their decision: plans to close the beer hall had been in the works for weeks.
“As we close the doors of the Beer Hall, we’re still moving forward,” Surly said. “We’ll adapt, change, pivot, and change again. Please support your local bars and restaurants as they face the tough times ahead.”
