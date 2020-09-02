Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was closed Wednesday after a suspicious device was spotted on the roadside.
The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to the southbound shoulder of the interstate near Highway 55 just before 4:30 p.m. Traffic on the interstate was soon blocked, and both the METRO Blue and Green lines in and out of downtown were soon halted.
The scene was cleared about two hours later after the Minneapolis Police Bomb Squad determined it wasn’t an explosive.
The state patrol is investigating.
