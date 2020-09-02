Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Zumbrota say a 62-year-old man was killed after an accident involving a boom truck Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, emergency crews responded around 12:15 p.m. to a residence on Parkview Circle. There, officials say James Mueller of Pine Island was suspended in the air, operating controls in the bucket of a boom truck when the boom arm broke off from the truck.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the 62-year-old was pronounced dead. Officials say the boom truck was owned by the victim’s tree service.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.