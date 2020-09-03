Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pilot was killed earlier this week when a small plane crashed in northern Minnesota.
The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash happened Tuesday evening. The Piper-PA28 aircraft had left Kirksville, Missouri, and was headed to Bemidji.
The plane was diverted to St. Cloud, where it was grounded for about an hour. The plane left St. Cloud around 6:30 p.m. and never made to Bemidji.
Crews found the plane Wednesday in Leech Lake, near Walker, in north-central Minnesota. The victim was the only person on board.
The victim’s body has been recovered, officials say. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
