MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Safety officials at the University of Minnesota say someone was robbed early Thursday morning in Dinkytown.
According to a safety alert, the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of 15th and University avenues. Five suspects implied they had a gun and robbed the victim of their phone and wallet.
The suspects were last seen heading westbound on 4th Street Southeast. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the robbery.
Safety officials are urging students and others to be careful and use caution.
Per the university’s phases reopening plan, students are slated to return for fall classes on Sept. 15.
